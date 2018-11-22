MPs Babu Owino, Njagua offer public apology over parliament scuffle

| Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 17:56, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 18:12 GMT +3

Starehe MP.Charles Kanyi (R) and his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino share a light moment at Parliament. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and his Starehe counterpart Charles Njagua alias ‘Jaguar’ have publicly apologized for the fist fight in parliament early this year.

In a session chaired by Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi (Kuresoi North), the duo were directed to offer an apology before the whole House.

ALSO READ: Hockey: Limping Jaguars face top league extinction

The two were found to have conducted themselves in a manner that reflected adversely on the dignity and integrity of the National Assembly and its Members.

The Committee had also established that the two youthful lawmakers actions were a breach of privilege and punishable in accordance with Section 41 of the Leadership and Integrity Act and Section 17(3) of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act.

“The Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act, 2017, orders the Hon Paul Ongili Owino and Hon Charles Kanyi Njagua to apologize to the House and the Members for conducting themselves in a manner that reflected adversely on the dignity and integrity of the National Assembly and its Members,” reads the report.

In a report tabled before the floor of the house by Powers and Privileges Vice chair and Limuru MP Peter Mwathi, the House unanimously adopted the report.

While contributing to the debate National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale (Garissa Town) said that the duo violated the parliamentary powers and privileges act.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“We will not allow you young people to bring this House into disrepute. If you continue misbehaving, we will chase you from our parties. I know they have many fans- Njagua is a renowned artist and Babu Owino should know that he has left campus politics and is therefore an MP,” said Duale.

But this is not new, when Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the 11th parliament was involved in serious integrity issues, its members were forced to apologize with the exception of former Budalang’i MP Ababu Namwamba, who was the chairman then, a move that saw him removed from the committee.

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi (Suba South) while contributing to the debate questioned why assault on her Suba North counterpart Millie Odhiambo has never been presented before the Powers and Privileges Committee.

ALSO READ: Uhuru succession debate divides Mt Kenya leaders

He said that when Millie was fought and stripped, the matter was never investigated, adding that the House should exercise impartiality in handling such issues.

Mbadi said that although the House had accepted to pardon the two youthful lawmakers, care must be taken so that Millie’s case is also addressed.

“The case on my sister Millie has never been addressed by this House despite her being physically and sexually assaulted by a member. In as much as we are reprimanding the two members, this House must address the other assault cases. Or is it because Millie is a lady? ,”posed Mbadi.

Mbadi was however, stopped from pursuing that direction by deputy speaker Moses Cheboi.

He went on: “The conduct of the members was demeaning to this house. They were barely two months in the House when they were exercising their physical strength.”

Having been mentioned, Millie stood to support the report but reminded the House that she is a victim of physical and sexual assault and that the culprits are yet to be brought to book.

Millie said that she is yet to get reparation for the ordeal she encountered during the passage of the Security Amendment Bill in 2015.

“I was physically attacked and sexually assaulted. What was done to me was wrong and have been waiting for just an acknowledgement that the assault was wrong even if it will wait for 50 years,” said Millie.

While offering an apology Babu said: “Mr Speaker it is not true that I slapped Hon Njagua. It’s only that his cheeks came close to my hand,” a statement that made Cheboi to force the Babu to repeat the apology.