DCJ Mwilu worker arrested for lying to police over 2017 abduction

| Published Sun, November 4th 2018 at 11:06, Updated November 4th 2018 at 11:10 GMT +3

Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Philomena Mwilu. Her driver was shot and wounded in 2017. [File, Standard]

An employee to Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Philomena Mwilu has been arrested for allegedly lying to police last year that he was abducted by people who wanted to know her residence.

Cosmas Mutua was arrested by police at Kilimani police station on Friday after the officers concluded his claims on November 8, 2017 were false.

He told police he was forcefully captured and held by people who demanded to know Ms Mwilu's residence.

The man narrated that the incident took place the day before after he went to Nakumatt Junction along Ngong' Road to shop.

Mutua told police that he boarded a matatu at Junction Mall stage and alighted at Impala bus stop and as he walked along Makindu Road he was stopped by three people on a motorcycle, who asked him to show them where the DCJ lived, but that he declined.

"He alleged that he was forced to board their motorcycle and was taken towards Adams Arcade before they joined Elgeyo Marakwet Road," police said.

And since he remained adamant, the three people abandoned him at Muringa Road and rode off.

And after a year of investigations, police say he gave false information. It is not clear what made them conclude so.

The incident is said to have happened almost a month after unknown men confronted, shot and injured the DCJ’s driver along Ngong Road.

Police Constable Titus Musyoka, was shot outside Marsabit Plaza.

He was in the DCJ’s official car when he was confronted by the gunmen as he bought seedlings.

Police later recovered two guns believed to have been stolen from Mr Musyoka during the incident.

He has since recovered from his cheek injuries.

The shooting was a day before the Supreme Court made a crucial decision on the then pending presidential polls.

It forced her to skip the sessions citing fears.