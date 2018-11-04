I am not quitting politics any time soon, says Raila

| Published Sun, November 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 3rd 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

African Union envoy Raila Odinga with East Africa Legislative MP Oburu Oginga. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is not quitting local politics anytime soon despite his recent appointment to a lucrative position at the African Union.

Raila said he was still very much around and would play a central role in the President Uhuru Kenyatta succession politics.

Speaking in Yimbo in his native Bondo Sub-county yesterday, Raila told those asking him to quit local politics because of his recent diplomatic appointment to stop wasting time and instead find something better to do.

“I want to clarify that the recent appointment will not affect my political ambitions,” Raila told mourners during the burial of former Organisation of African Unity administrator William Odhiambo Okello.

This, in effect, brings to rest the debate over Raila’s political future even though politicians from the Mt Kenya region had asked him to retire from active politics following his appointment to AU. Raila, was early this month appointed the African Union High Representative for infrastructure, a job that puts him at high diplomatic appointments of former Heads of States.

Causing jitters

His appointment, that came at a time Kenya was already discussing President Kenyatta’s secession matrix, caused jitters, both in the opposition and the ruling party Jubilee.

Those in Deputy William Ruto’s camp said the appointment may bar Raila from running for the presidency again, thus giving Ruto a clear advantage in 2022.

Raila’s allies and supporters were left hanging and asking whether or not the appointment had brought his colourful political career to a sudden halt.

Yesterday, Raila made it clear the new appointment, will not gag him politically. “Although I will be crisscrossing African capitals, my base will be in Nairobi. I am not going anywhere,” he said.

Raila spoke after East African Legislative Assembly MP and his elder brother Oburu Oginga said those hoping Raila will quit active politics are daydreaming. He said the NASA leader had sacrificed a lot for the liberation of the country and should continue shaping the political landscape.

Oburu rubbished reports that Raila was a creation of a dynasty, that has clung to and controls the country’s politics. “Raila was born a politician and politics runs in his blood,” he said. He said those arguing that Raila should quit local politics following his appointment were misguided.

“This is not a Kenyan appointment, let us on make it look like he is a roads minister here. What he is pushing for is the inter-connectivity of African countries because infrastructure is the bedrock of development. But statesmanship does not end his political journey,” he said.

Raila said fruits of building bridges initiative would start manifesting from early next year.

“We promised to make things better and from next year you will see changes take place,” he said. He asked politicians to push a unifying agenda because cohesion was the bedrock of the handshake.

Raila’s remarks came a day after he, President Kenyatta and Ruto had a surprise lunch at the latter’s home in Karen, Nairobi.

It also came two days after President Kenyatta dropped said that his choice of his successor will shock Kenyans.

[Dalton Nyabundi and Isaiah Gwengi]