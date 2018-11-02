survey
Ebola death toll in DR Congo rises to 180 Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Africa

Gunmen kill seven on bus bound for Egyptian monastery: archbishop

By Reuters | Published Fri, November 2nd 2018 at 18:55, Updated November 2nd 2018 at 19:01 GMT +3
Body of a victim of gun attack in Cairo, Egypt, lying on the ground. [Photo: Courtesy]

Gunmen killed at least seven people and wounded 14 others in an attack on a bus driving toward a Coptic Christian monastery in Egypt on Friday, the Archbishop in Minya said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on people traveling to St. Samuel the Confessor monastery in Minya, 260 km (160 miles) south of Cairo.

ALSO READ: In Pictures: Melania Trump leaves Kenya

The attack took place almost at the exact location where 28 Christians were killed by Islamist militants in 2017.

Egypt’s Coptic Christian minority, which makes up an estimated 10 percent of the population, has been a frequent target of attacks and persecution since the uprising that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

Egypt says fighting Islamist militants is a priority to restore security after the years of turmoil that followed the “Arab Spring” protests.

RELATED TOPICS:
Gunmen
Egypt
Coptic Christian Monastery

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Court sentences activist to jail for 'false news'

Court sentences activist to jail for 'false news'

Egyptian President urges peace talks restart at meeting with Israel's Netanyahu

Egyptian President urges peace talks restart at meeting with Israel's Netanyahu

Melania Trump to visit Kenya in October

Melania Trump to visit Kenya in October

Court orders arrest of ousted President Mubarak's sons

Court orders arrest of ousted President Mubarak's sons




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited