Put corruption suspects in jail, President Uhuru tells Judiciary

President Uhuru during his one-day visit, when he opened Karatina market on November 1, 2018. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The Judiciary has been challenged to speed up the hearing of corruption cases and deliver more convictions to ensure war on graft succeeds.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday said the Government remained committed to stamping out corruption in the public sector but needed the input from the Judiciary to register successes.

“We’ve seen several prosecutions of corruption cases and you will see even more in the coming days, but we need the Judiciary to step up and turn these prosecutions into convictions,” said Uhuru during a breakfast meeting with the private sector and bilateral partners at State House, Nairobi.

His remarks come just days after the start of a landmark case against the first batch of suspects accused of stealing more than Sh460 million from the National Youth Service (NYS).

The 37 suspects, including former Youth and Gender Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo and former NYS Director General Richard Ndubai, have been charged with several offences including conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with applicable procedures, fraudulent acquisition of public property and money laundering.

Uhuru further said the Government was prepared to give the Judiciary more resources to make the war on corruption a success.

“The success of the war on corruption will be based the number of people locked up and assets recovered and we are prepared to give the Judiciary more resources to make that happen,” said the President.

