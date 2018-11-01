Police hunting for five men who allegedly raped and clobbered students

| Published Thu, November 1st 2018 at 13:35, Updated November 1st 2018 at 13:43 GMT +3

The Bushiangala Technical and Vocational Training College. [Benjamin Sakwa/Standard]

Police in Ikolomani Sub County are holding a student in connection to a robbery with violence incident where students were assaulted and raped three days ago.

At least five robbers broke into Bushiangala Technical Training Institute and descended on the students with machetes and crude weapons on Tuesday night.

ALSO READ: Why your savings in Saccos are not safe

Over five students (names withheld) aged between 19 -23 were allegedly raped, clobbered and even one of them had her eyes gouged out in the night of horror.

Addressing the media on Thursday, area OCPD Bernastein Shari said one student was frog marched to the police station by fellow students over suspicion that he was behind the attacks.

“One of the victims was forced to send money via M-Pesa to the mobile phone number of one of the robbers. We have activated our networks and we are tracking the number so that we can get hold of the suspect,” said Shari.

According to Shari, three phones each costing Sh10, 000 were confiscated from the students, Sh2, 500 and other personal belongings of unknown value got lost. “One of the students was hit on the right leg and is nursing serious injuries. The leg is swollen.’’

After the incident, over 100 students marched to Kakamega South Police Station demanding justice for their colleagues and police promised them to bring the culprits.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

But in a rejoinder, the institution’s Principal Janet Namiba Waswa said the incident happened outside the institute and called upon the police to beef up security in the area.

“We are also calling upon landlords where our students stay to ensure their houses are well secured to prevent similar occurrences in the future. We have talked to the affected students and their families and the situation is calm,” said Ms Waswa.

Ms Waswa said the institute is working around the clock to ensure inn future, they have enough facilities at the compound to accommodate their students.

ALSO READ: Man who killed girl handed 30 years