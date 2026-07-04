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Ruto brigade confronts opposition in Eldoret

By Stephen Rutto | Jul. 4, 2026
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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula leads Kenya Kwanza politicians to a rally at Silverline, Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County. [@HonWetangula, X]

President William Ruto’s brigade yesterday stormed Eldoret City, momentarily closing Oginga Odinga street and intersections of Nandi and Kisumu roads as they vowed to defend the President from what they termed as an onslaught from the opposition out to discredit his development record.

At least 15 MPs, led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula lashed out at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, saying they had no scorecard with which to defeat Ruto next year.

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