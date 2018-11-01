survey
Raila Odinga, Senator Moi condole Kalonzo Musyoka over the death of his father

By Dorcus Osongo | Published Thu, November 1st 2018 at 12:44, Updated November 1st 2018 at 13:54 GMT +3

Raila Odinga and condoles with Kalonzo over the loss of his father [Courtesy]

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi paid a courtesy call to Kalonzo Musyoka at his Karen home, Nairobi to condole with him over the loss of his father.

The Wiper Party leader lost his father Peter Musyoka Mairu on Sunday October 28, 2018.

Raila who was accompanied by other NASA Mps described Kalonzo as his close friend while passing his condolences.  

“We have come as friends of Kalonzo and family to condole with their loss, we know how painful it is to lose a parent. We ask the Lord to grant comfort to his family at this trying moment and may his soul rest in eternal peace.”Raila said.

Senator Gideon Moi also gave his condolences and that of his father former President Moi.

“I’ve come to give my condolences to you and your family. Mzee Moi was not able to attend but he sent me with his condolences,” said Gideon.

Peter Musyoka Mairu was 94 years old at the time of his death. He had been sick since January and was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital.

The burial will be held on November 9, 2018 at his matrimonial home in Tseikuru, Kitui County.

Moi seeks answers over counties' spending

Raila party MPs welcome Gideon Moi to Nyanza

Kalonzo Musyoka’s father dies

MPs push for Gideon, Raila ticket

