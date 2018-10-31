Kenya Power to shut prepaid system to implement new tariffs

| Published Wed, October 31st 2018 at 19:17, Updated October 31st 2018 at 19:21 GMT +3

Kenya Power will shut down its prepaid system at midnight to implement the new electricity tariffs that were announced by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

A statement from Kenya Power company addressed to the clients read in part: “Our customers on prepaid system will not be able vend for electricity tokens during the shutdown …”

Businesses and households that have not purchased enough electricity units are likely to be affected as the exercise will last for 14 hours. The implementation will end tomorrow, November 1, 2018 at 2pm.

The company is therefore advising the clients to purchase enough tokens before the shutdown.

On Wednesday, the ERC announced new tariffs following the directive of President Uhuru Kenyatta on October 16. Uhuru ordered the ERC to lower the tariffs in favour of the small and medium sized businesses, which he said landed a sour deal in the 2018-2019 budget.

As per the ERC new tariffs which will be effective as from November 1, 2018, businesses consuming 100 units will now purchase tokens at Sh10 per unit from Sh15.

