Anxious moment for 17 KCPE candidates in Narok North as exam material goes missing

By Robert Kiplagat | Published Wed, October 31st 2018 at 11:55, Updated October 31st 2018 at 12:04 GMT +3

Seventeen KCPE candidates at Olenamuka Primary School in Narok North are stranded after their examination materials mysteriously went 'missing' while on transit.

According to area County Police Commander Thomas Ngeiywa, the Kiswahili, Insha and Science papers went missing while being transported to the school after they were head picked from Olokurto container at around 4am.

"It was around 4am when eight head teachers picked their papers while being escorted by police in one vehicle. It was at that the point when two teachers alighted that one teacher realised she didn't have her materials," said the County police boss.

Following the incident, Police in Narok are holding a head teacher identified as Ann Kirui who is now being interrogated.

"She (the suspect) is telling police that she doesn't know how the consignment went missing with her belongings. She is now in our custody," said Ngeiywa.

Ngeiywa said police have launched investigations into the matter which they suspect is foul play.

"We have instructed all officers to look for the materials but we're yet to trace them meaning there must have been a foul play in the incident," he said.  

By the time of going to press, security teams led by Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya and area CCIO Zachary Kariuki were holed in a crisis meeting at the school over the issue.

