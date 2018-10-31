survey
Chiefs ordered to ensure all KCPE candidates transition to Form One or else...

By Betty Njeru | Published Wed, October 31st 2018 at 10:19, Updated October 31st 2018 at 10:37 GMT +3
Interior CS Fred Matiangi prays with KCPE candidates while on a visit ahead of Wednesday's papers.

Chiefs and their assistants will be held accountable for pupils who do not get placements into Form One next year.

Speaking while on a visit to Mtwapa Primary School in Kilifi early Wednesday morning, Interior CS Fred Matiangi said his ministry “will push the chiefs very hard on the matter.”

ALSO READ: Legacies are not made through declarations

This he said was to guarantee that all KCPE candidates get Form One placements in line with the government's 100% transition policy. “We shouldn’t wait until we are doing form one placements in order to act. We should plan early,” Matiangi said.

The CS also confirmed a clean process in handling of national examinations saying there have been no cases of exam irregularities reported thus far.

Matiangi witnessed the opening of exam containers at Kilifi South Deputy County Commissioner's office, in Kanamai.

His sentiments were echoed by President Uhuru Kenyatta who assured a smooth transition to secondary schools.

“So long as you have done your best, everyone will find a placement into secondary school,” he added.

Uhuru said this while touring Uhuru Gardens Primary School in Langata, Nairobi on Wednesday morning before the pupils sat for the day’s papers.

The more-than-one-million Standard Eight candidates will sit the science, Kiswahili lugha and Kiswahili insha papers today.

 On Thursday, the candidates will end the three-day exams with the social studies and religious education papers.

ALSO READ: Leadership: There are many loose ends in Uhuru’s legacy

