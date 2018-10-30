TSC warns private schools over double registration as KCPE commences

| Published Tue, October 30th 2018 at 11:08, Updated October 30th 2018 at 11:18 GMT +3

TSC boss Nancy Macharia has a word with a student from Milimani Primary School in Naivasha before KCPE exams started. She has warned private schools against double registrations. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has launched investigations into a group of private schools which has registered some of their weak KCPE candidates in public schools.

ALSO READ: Textbooks project on track, PS

According to the commission CEO Nancy Macharia, the schools and the management would face dire consequences once the cases were proven.

Macharia noted that for some time, some private schools which she did not name had developed a tendency of double-registering their KCPE candidates.

“It’s sad that parents have to cough high school fees only for the management of private school to register the weak students in public schools and this has to come to an end,” she said.

The TSC boss further added that they would be releasing another report over similar investigations that were conducted last year.

Macharia was addressing the press in Milimani primary school in Naivasha after witnessing the opening and handing over of exams materials.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

During the exercise, the center manager for Thomposon primary school was removed and replaced by another teacher after he left with the wrong security detail.

“The exercise has been smooth apart from one center manager who has been replaced anomaly and we are investigating the matter further,” she said.

She was full of praise for teachers across the country for preparing the students adding that no anomaly had been reported as the national exams kicked off.

ALSO READ: TSC wrong on entry grade to teachers training colleges

“We rarely have cases of exam cheating in primary schools and this year is no exception as we have put in all the necessary measures to make sure that the exercise is smooth,” she said.

And at Naivasha GK prison, 33 inmates including 17 who are serving life sentence exuded confidence that they would perform well in the exams despite facing various challenges.

One of the inmates Ian Gitau who is serving life sentence said that their fellow inmates who act as teachers had prepared them well for the exams.

“We have to rely on fellow inmates to teacher us and despite the challenge we are optimistic that we shall compete with the students in public schools,” he said.

The welfare officer in the prison Mose Kodek said that the education programme had continued to attract more inmates and was also acting as one of the rehabilitation tools.

“The main challenges we have are lack of trained teachers and learning materials but despite all this we are set for the exams that end on Thursday,” he said.

ALSO READ: Showdown looms as colleges admit ‘D’ grade students