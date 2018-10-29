Savula, his wives and former PS Itemere charged with theft, released on bond

| Published Mon, October 29th 2018 at 13:35, Updated October 29th 2018 at 13:53 GMT +3

Lugari MP Ayub Savula (Second right), former PS Sammy Itemere and other suspects being arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts. They denied the charges and were released on bond. [Photo: Courtesy]

Suspects in the Sh122 million media pay scandal have been released on bond after they pleaded not guilty to graft charges.

ALSO READ: More sought over lost advertising cash

Lugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula and his two wives Melody Gatwiri and Hellen Jepkorir have been freed on Sh2 million, and Sh 1 million bond and Sh 500,000 cash bail respectively.

Each of them will also pay additional Sh500,000 as cash bail for each of the companies that have been mentioned in the scandal.

The former Permanent Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunication Sammy Itemere has also been ordered to pay Sh 2 million bond or cash bail of Sh 1 million.

The accused were on Monday charged with conspiracy to steal Sh122 million at the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology.

More follows…

