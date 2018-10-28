Work together in 2022, Nyanza leaders urge Raila Odinga and Gideon Moi

| Published Sun, October 28th 2018 at 00:09, Updated October 28th 2018 at 08:45 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi with former Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo during a fundraiser in aid of Wikondiek SDA Church in Karachuonyo Homa Bay County on October 27th 2018. [Collins duor, Standard]

In summary Leaders urge Uhuru to hand over power to leaders who have invested in values

Senator says referendum shouldn’t be feared even if it scraped the Senate

Succession politics dominated the first day of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s Homa Bay tour with strong hints of Raila Odinga-Gideon Moi presidential ticket being floated by area leadership.

Area Senator Moses Kajwang’ dropped the bombshell when he said President Uhuru Kenyatta should hand over to leaders who have invested in values and not raw accumulation of wealth.

ALSO READ: Uhuru, Raila: From foes to friends, a year later

He said the pair - Raila and Gideon - had proved that they possessed the most ideal leadership qualities from the pack of those who have offered to lead the country.

“When we talk about Raila or Gideon taking over power it is not about dynasties but capability. Gideon is so humble it is hard to imagine he is son to a former President. He has won many hearts,” said Kajwang’. “I pray that he (Uhuru) hands over power to Raila and Gideon,” he added, amid applause at Wikondiek SDA Church in Karachuonyo, where Gideon presided over a fundsdrive.

Gideon, the Kanu national chairman faulted those issuing ultimatums ahead of the proposed constitutional referendum. He said the question of the referendum was a forgone conclusion. “We have agreed that there should be a referendum and there should be no conditions tied to this,” he said.

He said he did not fear the referendum even if it scraped the Senate where he is serving “because I will know where to go to.” Kajwang’ agreed with Gideon that Kenya is ripe for a referendum and said issues on devolution and governance should be top questions in the referendum. “Counties are suffering. The referendum should help them address issues on funding,” said Kajwang’.

Gideon and Kajwang’ also supported the political pact created by the handshake between President Kenyatta and Raila. “The handshake between President Kenyatta and Raila has brought unity and cohesiveness. I want to congratulate them for standing firm on the handshake,” said Gideon. He said the political peace currently prevailing in the country was good for development.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

“The fruits of the handshake have been seen. It is part of why I am here today. It has given leaders the freedom to travel to every part of the country without fear,” he added.

He was accompanied by Moiben MP Silas Teren, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata, Woman Rep, Gladys Wanga, Karachuonyo MP Adipo Okuome, several MCAs, Kisii University Vice Chancellor Prof John Akama and former Kasipul MP Otieno Kopiyo. Mr Moi will today preside over a fundsdrive for women traders in Homa Bay.

[email protected]

ALSO READ: Playing Ruto and Raila gives Uhuru space to build legacy