| Published Tue, October 23rd 2018 at 18:07, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 18:11 GMT +3

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali at DCI offices in Kiambu on 22nd October 2018, where MPs Chachu Ganya (North Horr) and Ali Rasso (Saku) were being held by detectives for allegedly inciting violence in the area. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

MPs in violence case released on Sh1m bond each

MPs Chacha Ganya, Ali Rasso released on Sh1 million bond each

Members of Parliament Chachu Ganya (North Horr) and Ali Rasso (Saku) were released on a cash bail of Sh250,000 or Sh1 million bond, Tuesday afternoon.

The two MPs were charged with inciting violence in Marsabit County that led to deaths of 14 people.

Ganya and Rasso denied the charges when they appeared before Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.

The court allowed the two leaders to be released on bond and declined the prosecution’s request to detain them for 21 days for police to complete investigations on Marsabit clashes.

Defence team managed to convince the court that Chacha and Rasso had already began reconciliation plans to end violence in affected region. The Magistrate noted that releasing the two MPs on bond will speed up the reconciliation process between warring communities in Marsabit.

The two leaders were arrested on Monday and taken for questioning at DCI headquarters. They had been questioned last week by DCI officers in Embu over their alleged involvement in the skirmishes.

Area leaders had also accused security teams of failing to play their role in preventing conflicts in Marsabit.

Scramble for land in mountainous Saku Constituency has been identified as a major cause of conflict in volatile Marsabit according to Intelligence sources. Saku Constituency is the headquarters of Kenya's largest County but has a desert at North Horr and tropical climate in Saku.