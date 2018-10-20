President Uhuru Kenyatta praises KDF efforts to keep terrorists out of Kenya

| Published Sat, October 20th 2018 at 13:07, Updated October 20th 2018 at 13:39 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta, KDF General Chief Samson Mwathethe, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on October 19, 2018. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday praised the Kenya Defence Forces, saying their efforts to keep terrorists out of Kenya have not gone unnoticed.

ALSO READ: Uhuru: An irritated President failed by trusted foot soldiers

In a speech that seemed to celebrate the country’s Mashujaa, Uhuru said only unity can spur development.

He spoke at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County, which hosted the ninth Mashujaa Day.

Also in attendance was Namibian President Hage Geingob, opposition leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

"Work together to counter violent extremism and end terrorism," Uhuru said.

The entry of Kenya to Somalia, he said, was informed by the threats the county faced then.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“Our region continues to experience major security challenges emanating from terror networks. The networks continue to target our people and create fear. We will continue to maintain our presence in Somalia under Amisom, until our security objective and those of international community are achieved,” he said.

The President said his administration would not relent in the war against terrorism until peace and stability was restored in Somalia.

ALSO READ: Delay to set up special council adds to heroes long suffering

Meanwhile, the President said corruption agencies will be streamlined to reduce wastage of public funds and make departments more accountable.

"Every shilling is hard-earned and must translate to a positive impact... everyone is equal before the law and all found guilty will be punished," Uhuru said.

He added that no accomplices in the private sector will be spared.

Uhuru urged Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to improve efforts to pay farmers and lock out cartels hurting business.

A tough-talking President put Kiunjuri on the spot, saying if no action is taken, he will be held responsible, claims which attracted the crowd's applause.

In September, the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) officials in Eldoret were put to task over fraudulent payments, importation of maize from Mexico and association with traders who carted away millions of shillings at the expense of genuine farmers.

The officials were grilled by the Senate committee investigating maize crisis after the team visited the North Rift NCPB regional depot on a fact-finding mission.

ALSO READ: Stop wrangles and deliver, Raila tells MCAs