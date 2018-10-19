In-laws kick out childless widow after husband dies

| Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 18th 2018 at 22:49 GMT +3

Josephine Achieng, a childless widow walks near her house that was vandalized by in-laws at Chiga village in Kisumu East in a picture taken on October 17,2018. The widow had not salvaged anything and ran for her life and made appearance at the homestead for the first time since a brother in-law who lives in Mombasa hired goons who pulled down her structure. The dispute is alleged to be evolving around her unable to bear children. [Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard]

A woman is crying out for justice after her in-laws kicked her out of their compound for allegedly failing to bear a child.

Josephine Achieng’ said a dispute that had been simmering since her husband died in 2014 boiled over last month, when her relatives demolished her new house.

“It is unfortunate that my husband died when we were just three years into marriage. We had no children but he was not worried as we believed that children come from God and we would be blessed with one in God’s own time,” said Ms Achieng’.

The 36-year-old woman said in the years after her husband, Odhiambo Oselu, died, she continued to live in a mud-thatched house in a corner of his family’s compound.

When the house was on the point of collapsing due to disrepair, she asked her in-laws to allocate her land to build another one.

“But they said there was no need for me to be allowed to continue living in their home because I had no value. They accused me of cutting short their brother’s lineage,” Achieng’ said.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Members of Victory SDA Church, which she attends, were aware of Achieng's plight and in August, they rallied together and built her an iron sheet-roofed house.

But relations with her in-laws deteriorated swiftly once she moved into the new house and barely a month later, on September 16, she said they tore the house down.

Last chance

“The day they came to demolish the house, they told me they had given me the last chance by allowing me to leave. I reported the matter to the chief who referred me to Kondele Police Station. That was the end of the story,” she said.

Yesterday, a delegation from her church visited Chiga village with the aim of re-uniting Achieng’, who has been living with a relative for the past month, with her in-laws. But the talks hit a snag.

“I cannot allow such a disrespectful girl to live in my compound. If the disagreement was reconcilable, I would not have allowed the demolition. But since there was no more chance for her, demolishing the house was the last option,” said Elphina Okowo, Achieng's mother-in-law.

Just disrespectful

“Even though once in a while we have engaged over her childlessness that was not the reason for the demolition of her house. She is just disrespectful and I could bear it anymore."

Chief Andrew Oguta said he had mediated between Achieng' and her in-laws on two previous occasions.

“Ms Okowo came to me with her two sons saying they wanted to kick Achieng' out and demolish her house. I advised them not to take the law into their own hands even if they felt offended. It is unfortunate that the house was demolished and that is why I advised the woman to report the matter to the police,” said Mr Oguta.

An officer at Kondele Police Station said they had not made any arrests.