Woman's headless body found in Murang'a

The headless body of a woman was yesterday found in a house in Murang’a.

Judy Wanjiru Gacheru's body was found in her boyfriend's Kamuiru village house in Gikindu.

The man's neighbours had reported to the chief that the 32-year-old woman, who was last seen with her lover in a bar along the Maragua-Kenol road, was missing.

Murang’a East OCPD Janet Wasige said police officers who had gone to investigate the matter after receiving a report from neighbours found a bloody weapon beside the body.

She added that detectives were gathering information on what could have happened.

“We suspect she was murdered on Monday night as the blood stains found in the room were dry. The public should volunteer information to help in the arrest of the suspect,” she said.

The OCPD said the body was moved to the Murang’a County mortuary for a postmortem.

Elsewhere, the body of 52-year-old David Macharia was found at Kahuro market. It had deep cuts on the face.

Kahuro Assistant County Commissioner Vincent Kirui said police suspected the mason was killed on his way home.

