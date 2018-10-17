Voters do not trust us, says IEBC commissioner

| Published Wed, October 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 16th 2018 at 22:07 GMT +3

EBC Commissioner Abdi Guliye make remarks during electoral boundaries and democratic renewal in Kenya luncheon at Stanley Hotel in Nairobi on Tuesday 16th October 2018. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Commissioner Abdi Guliye said Kenyans needed to change their attitude that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) could not deliver credible elections.

“We don’t trust each other and thus we have to use electronic gadgets that are very expensive,” said Prof Guliye yesterday.

He was speaking in Nairobi during a press club luncheon themed ‘Electoral Boundaries and Democratic Renewal in Kenya’, co-hosted by the Kenya Editors Guild and the Centre for Multiparty Democracy.

Guliye said last year's General Election cost Sh46 billion, raising the question whether it was possible to hold a cheaper poll.

He said the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (Kiems) that was used in the previous elections required special and costly software.

He added that even the ballot papers had to have additional security features, increasing expenses. “They were more secure than some currencies, with eight features that added costs."

In addition, the commissioner observed that Kenyans had not embraced the culture of donating their time and expertise to help cut costs, so the electoral agency had to hire additional staff to ensure the process went smoothly.

“In other countries there is volunteerism but in Kenya there is none. We don’t trust one another. And even if someone was to volunteer, we shall be suspicious of their motives,” said Guliye.

He added: “We also have to invest in security, where each polling station must have two security officers whom we have to pay."

Guliye said the commission was reviewing its procurement process to make it open and transparent and expressed confidence that costs could be reduced by embracing accountability.

