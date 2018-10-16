Soldier, college student and three others held in abduction probe in Nairobi

| Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 10:09, Updated October 16th 2018 at 10:43 GMT +3

Detectives arrested five people in a botched abduction in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The suspects had Monday night held three people in a private car and started to demand money from their kin before releasing them.

ALSO READ: Assembly clerk assistant charged with forging university certificate

One of the victims called police after being released and after he had parted with Sh5, 000 that he had. Police were alerted and pursued the car up to Eastleigh.

Among the suspects arrested are a soldier attached to Kahawa Barracks and a Kenya Methodist University student.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a tweet that they had rescued three people from the hands of the abductors.

Detectives reveal that the suspects were demanding Sh5000 from each victim to secure their release.

DCI states in a tweet: "Detectives last night arrested five abductors among them a university student & a soldier, within Eastleigh area and rescued three victims.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The abductors were demanding for Ksh.5, 000 release fee from each victim. The suspects will be arraigned in court today.”

The suspects have been identified are: Mohamed Sharmake Abdi of Kahawa Barracks registered with No.95592 Private, Abdikalif Mohammed Noor, Ahmed Abdullahi Abdi who was driver of the vehicle, Abdi Hamid Mohamed Abdi who is KEMU student and Salah Abdi.

The three who had been held were released. Police said the suspects were to be charged in court on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Uhuru presides over KDF Day in Gilgil (Photos)

On Sunday, an intelligence officer based in Wajir and who was on leave was arrested in the same area over claims he had an illegal gun and drugs.

A police officer was earlier on Saturday arrested over a kidnap ordeal in Kayole.

Constable Kelvin Ndosi has a pending court case of robbery. He and three other accomplices are accused of kidnapping Ochieng Okelo at Athi River, Delta Petrol Station on Saturday.

They forced him into his vehicle and proceeded to Kayole area before his wife reported the matter to police saying the kidnappers had demanded Sh300,000.

Ndosi was later arrested while in possession of a pocket phone while two other officers escaped a dragnet.

A fortnight ago, Ndosi was arrested in connection to stealing and extortion of Sh800,000 against a Malian national in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

This increases cases in which security agents are involved in crime. Police authorities say those caught are usually prosecuted.

ALSO READ: Search for clues as audit firm staff plunges to death

Additional reporting by Daniel Ogetta