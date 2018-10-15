Maribe, Jowie back in court to take plea for Monica murder

| Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 14th 2018 at 19:26 GMT +3

Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu at Milimani law courts last week. They are expected back in court today. [File, Standard]

Journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, are set to take plea for the murder of Monica Kimani today.

This was after Ms Maribe was declared fit to stand trial.

Last week, Maribe was taken to Mathari Hospital, Nairobi where she was examined and found to fit.

Irungu had earlier also been tested and found to fit to stand trial.

Next stage

Ms Maribe was detained at the Langata Women Prison while Irungu was held at the Industrial Area Remand.

Lawyers for both Maribe and Irungu said they are ready for the next stage of the case as they maintained the innocence of their clients.

Justice Jessie Lesiit on Tuesday gave the prosecution a week for Ms Maribe to undergo a mental test to establish her fitness to stand trial for murder.

Irungu was also allowed to seek medical attention for treatment of a bullet wound on his chest.

The prosecution is lining up over ten witnesses in the case.

Another suspect, Brian Kasaine,who had been arrested in connection with the murder was released on Thursday and is expected to be a witness.

He was arrested after it was established Irungu used a gun that had been issued to him in what police suspected to be attempted suicide.

Gunshot wound

They believe attempt took place in Maribe’s house at the Royal Park estate in Langata, hours after the body of Monica was discovered at her Kilimani house.

Police are trying to link the September 19 murder to Irungu’s gunshot wound. They are yet to arrest the man seen at the scene of the murder.

Police believe the missing man has knowledge on the killer weapon and will help establish the motive of the murder.

“Preliminary investigations have established that Irungu was seen in the company of another person near the crime scene,” stated the police.

The search for the suspect was extended to Mombasa last week.

Monica’s body was found in the bathtub of her apartment at Lamuria Gardens, Kilimani,with her throat slit.

Her hands were tied at the back and the water was still running when her body was found.

First born

Monica, the first born in a family of three children had left Nairobi for Juba, South Sudan, in August before returning to the country.

She had moved to Lamuria Apartments just three months before she was killed. She had another house in Ruaka.

In Juba she ran her family business, Milly Paul General Trading Limited. The company provided cleaning services for corporates and was contracted by a number of Kenyan companies.

Police say they are waiting for results of more tests carried on samples collected from the scene of crime.

