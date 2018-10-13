NEMA earmarks Seefar apartment in Nyayo Highrise for demolition

| Published Sat, October 13th 2018 at 14:04, Updated October 13th 2018 at 15:15 GMT +3

The tenants of Seefar Apartment (pictured) in Nyayo Highrise, Nairobi have 13 days to look for alternative housing.

This is after National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) through Water Resource Authority (WRA) issued a notice of demolition to the owner of the apartments.

The 12-story building with 260 houses is owned by Edermann Property.

According to a letter seen by Standard Digital to the developers, the building sits on Nairobi Dam's riparian reserve.

“The building has encroached into Nairobi dam embankment; a permanent structure is built on the city dam reserve,” NEMA said on Friday.

They added: “This is contrary to provision of EMCA CAP 387, part 111 section 137 which states that it is an offence for any person who fails to comply with a lawful order or requirement made by an Environmental Inspector in accordance with this act or regulations made there under.”

Report to NEMA

The environmental agency has also directed the management of Edermann Property to present themselves to the office of the Deputy Director of Enforcement (DDE) at the NEMA headquarters on October 15, 2018.

They are to be accompanied by their legal advisor.

“Within 14 days from the date of this order, demolish the permanent structure. Failure to this, the building will be demolished without further reference to you,” read part of the order.

When Standard Digital reached out the proprietor of Seefar Apartments, John Rajwayi for comment his phone was incessantly busy.

This could mark the return of the indiscriminate demolitions of structures believed to have been erected illegally.

Thousands of buildings, owned by powerful individuals have been targeted in the demolition exercise that kicked two months ago.

According to NEMA'S Julius Wanjau, since July 2018, half of the structures in Nairobi built on riparian land have been demolished.

He maintains 2000 others that are yet to be brought down, have for long been earmarked for demolition by various agencies.

The building owners have since been served with demolition notices.

Major structures that have been recently demolished include TAJ Mall. South End Mall and Ukay Mall.