survey
Standard Group launches women’s network Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Ezra Chiloba claims he is fired as IEBC keeps mum

By Japheth Ogila | Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 20:24, Updated October 12th 2018 at 20:32 GMT +3

IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba responds to audit queries when he appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee at Parliament on Monday 26/03/18. He has claimed that the commission has sacked him. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

The suspended Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Ezra Chiloba has announced his dismissal from the commission.

ALSO READ: Referendum push stirs fresh storm at IEBC

In a statement sent to newsrooms, and shared on his twitter page, Chiloba has revealed that the commission has finally dismissed him as the CEO, a decision he says he had preempted.

He has revealed that he received a termination letter signed by the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, telling him that his services are no longer needed.

Chiloba’’s statement reads: “My employment with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially been terminated. This does not come as a surprise to Kenyans who have been monitoring the events at the IEBC in the last six months. The outcome was already predetermined and the process was a mere formality. This is was a narrative that I was told over and over again.”

Mr Chiloba says he has been accused of snubbing planned meeting with commission’s disciplinary committee which was scheduled for October 11, yesterday. This formed the ground for his dismissal.

“The letter claims that I had twice been invited to appear before the disciplinary committee of the Commission, but I failed to show up; hence the decision to terminate my employment.”

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

 “The position is that, when I was first invited to appear, I was away attending classes at the University of Oxford, where I am pursuing an MSc in Major Programme Management,” he says in his statement.

However, the IEBC has not issued any statement on Chiloba’s dismissal.

In his defence, Chiloba says that he communicated his availability to Mr Chebukati, and that October 11 meeting was agreed. To this, he says that his sacking was a plan that was already hatched.

ALSO READ: Voter apathy in Migori by-election worrying

More follows

RELATED TOPICS:
Ezra Chiloba
IEBC
Wafula Chebukati
Fired

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Mudavadi: Clean IEBC first before Referendum vote

Mudavadi: Clean IEBC first before Referendum vote

Migori County decides as low voter turnout bites

Migori County decides as low voter turnout bites

It’s D-day for Migori poll

It’s D-day for Migori poll

We are ready for referendum but it will cost you billions: IEBC

We are ready for referendum but it will cost you billions: IEBC




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited