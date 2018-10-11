Fort Ternan accident :Survivors recount tragedy (Photos)

| Published Thu, October 11th 2018 at 11:08, Updated October 11th 2018 at 11:54 GMT +3

One of the survivors of Wednesday dawn bus crash and a relative at Fort Ternan hospital in Kericho County. [Kipsang’ Joseph, Standard]

Survivors of the dawn accident that occurred at Fort Ternan along the Muhoroni-Londiani highway recounted the ordeal. They say the journey in the overloaded bus was doomed from the start. A granny says a prayer for a survivor of the bus crash at Fort Ternan hospital in Kericho County on October 10,2018. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The shocked survivors, told of their pleas to the bus driver to slow down but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Other say the bus was overloaded and the crew disregarded traffic rules. “Some people were standing. We were about 70 people. And we could not complain because the crew was very arrogant. I could not have talked because they could have beaten us up,” one survivor said.

The survivors were rushed to Fort Ternan Hospital in Kericho County.

“They were rude, telling us to buy cars if we were not satisfied with their service,” Joseph Oponyo, a father of five said. Tears as friends and relatives viewed bodies of the victims of Wednesday's accident.

Those who cancelled their travel plans at the last minute, sank to their knees in prayer, thankful to have survived the horrific crash. Some of the survivors blamed the bus driver for the crash. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

In hospitals and morgues, friends and relatives frantically searched for their loved ones with pain painted all over their faces. A survivor of the crash is wheeled into an ambulance. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The mortuary at Fort Ternan was overwhelmed as it has a capacity of 16 bodies only. The accident claimed 56 lives.

Friends and relatives line up at Kericho County Hospital mortuary on October 10,2018 to identify bodies of their loved ones. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Kenya Red Cross has set up a counselling desk at the mortuary and helped in the identification of the bodies.