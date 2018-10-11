Fort Ternan accident :Survivors recount tragedy (Photos)

Survivors of the dawn accident that occurred at Fort Ternan along the Muhoroni-Londiani highway recounted the ordeal. They say the journey in the overloaded bus was doomed from the start.
The shocked survivors, told of their pleas to the bus driver to slow down but their pleas fell on deaf ears.
ALSO READ: Possible causes of road accidents in Kenya
Other say the bus was overloaded and the crew disregarded traffic rules. “Some people were standing. We were about 70 people. And we could not complain because the crew was very arrogant. I could not have talked because they could have beaten us up,” one survivor said.
“They were rude, telling us to buy cars if we were not satisfied with their service,” Joseph Oponyo, a father of five said.
Those who cancelled their travel plans at the last minute, sank to their knees in prayer, thankful to have survived the horrific crash.
In hospitals and morgues, friends and relatives frantically searched for their loved ones with pain painted all over their faces.
The mortuary at Fort Ternan was overwhelmed as it has a capacity of 16 bodies only. The accident claimed 56 lives.
Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840
The Kenya Red Cross has set up a counselling desk at the mortuary and helped in the identification of the bodies.