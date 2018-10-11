City blogger’s fingers crashed by abductors in macabre incident

| Published Thu, October 11th 2018 at 10:40, Updated October 11th 2018 at 10:56 GMT +3

Blogger Peter Amunga at a city hospital. [Photo, Courtesy]

A city blogger is nursing injuries at a hospital after a gang attacked him and crashed his fingers.

ALSO READ: Audit report indicts county over wastage, graft

Peter Amunga is an education blogger with a huge online following. He is also a regular on television and radio interviews.

He was attacked on Monday after a meeting at Lavington Mall, Nairobi.

Amunga runs Twitter and Facebook accounts on education matters. He is also in charge of Whatsaspp groups where the majority are teachers, education activists and journalists.

Amunga narrated from his hospital bed how the gang seemed to have been waiting for him. They roughed him up and abducted him during the afternoon incident.

He was pulled out of a matatu at the James Gichuru-Argwings Kodhek Road junction.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Amunga had picked a matatu to the city centre. The abductors blocked the matatu at gunpoint before forcing him out, saying they were from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

“They were four guys. One had a walkie talkie. He shouted saying afande we have the target before he mentioned my name, ordering me to alight. They then handcuffed me and dragged me into a waiting car,” he said.

Amunga said his abductors covered his eyes and tied his hands.

ALSO READ: Kidero has Sh9b worth of assets, court told

They drove to Juja where the abductors injured his fingers and ankle using a hammer.

“Crashing my fingers shows these are people who have been sent to silence me to never write again. They used a hammer that had an axe blade on the rear side.”

The gang later dumped him in a thicket and drove off.

He is recuperating at a city hospital after an operation on his fingers.

“After heavy beating, I pretended to be dead and they ran away. I managed to gather strength and hiked a lift to hospital,” Amunga said.

He added that his stand on education policies and union politics could be behind the attack.

The blogger works closely with the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) top leaders. He said the attack may have been motivated by high-level politics at the union and medical insurance issues.

ALSO READ: Teachers headed for strike after talks collapse

He has not reported the matter to the police but will do so.

Factions have formed at Knut as pressure mounts to capture two critical union slots – first vice national chairman and second vice national chairman.

The slots were left vacant following the retirement of national chairman Mudzo Nzili.

Wycliffe Omuchei succeeded Nzili, leaving his slot vacant. The other vacancy was created following the retirement of Samson Kaguma.

Other National Executive Council seats will be replaced after some members vied for political seats.

“I have been firm on my stand on who I support and this may have caused me my fingers,” Amunga said.

In his latest post, the blogger said teachers will support a referendum that will scrap the Teachers Service Commission.

Amunga has also been vocal in challenging decisions by the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers, terming it an enemy of teachers.

During a special meeting of the Kenya Primary School Heads Association, Amunga stormed the association’s offices carrying placards and calling for leadership change.

ALSO READ: TSC, KNUT meeting flops