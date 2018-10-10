Police arrest owner of bus that killed 56 people along Londiani – Muhoroni road

| Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 20:06, Updated October 10th 2018 at 20:23 GMT +3

What remains of 'Homeboyz bus' that killed over 50 in Fort Ternan crash. [Photo: Courtesy]

Police have arrested the owner of Western Cross Express bus that left 56 people dead in the Wednesday morning accident at Fort Ternan along the Londiani-Muhoroni road.

Kericho Police commander James Mugera has said the bus owner Bernard Ishindu Shitiabayi and Cleophas Shimanyula (alias Toto) who is a SACCO member and a key player in the company are in police custody.

ALSO READ: Survivor says Home Boyz bus was overloaded as death toll rises to 55

The two are being held at the Kakamega Central Police Station.

Police are currently interrogating them as investigations about the cause of the accident continue.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet had said the owner of the Home Boyz bus will be charged in court.

NTSA confirmed that the bus, operating number KBS 029J, is not found in its website. NTSA boss Francis Meja says the bus was not licenced to operate at night but sources from Nairobi's Machakos Bus Station intimated to KTN News that Homeboyz bus plies Nairobi-Western Kenya route at night.

