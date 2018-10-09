Police pursue fourth mystery person in Monica murder

| Published Tue, October 9th 2018 at 08:00, Updated October 9th 2018 at 08:06 GMT +3

Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie at Kiambu law courtsover alleged involvement in the murder of Monica Nyawira Kimani. Detectives investigating the matter registered the court to be allowed to hold him for 14 days in order to finish investigations in the gruesome murder. [PHOTO: KAMAU MAICHUHIE].

Detectives investigating the murder of Monica Nyawira Kimani flew to Mombasa on Sunday in search of more evidence and a suspect, reports indicate.

The officers are looking for the murder weapon, believed to be a knife that was used to slit Monica's throat, and the keys to her apartment at Lamuria Gardens in Nairobi's Kilimani area.

It is not clear what led the team to Mombasa but sources said there were “good leads” that prompted the journey.

"The team is pursuing information on a person of interest at the coastal county," a detective said.

Monica was killed in her apartment on the night of September 19. Her body was found in her bathtub with the water running. Her mouth was taped shut and her hands tied behind her back with a rope. The door of the apartment was locked.

Police are working to crack the mystery of who the killer or killers are. They also want to find the key to Monica's apartment and the murder weapon, which are still missing.

Without these items, the prosecution's case could be compromised in terms of evidence. The murder weapon and the keys could also unravel the case and help identify the killer or killers.

Besides three suspects currently being held by the police in connection with Monica's murder, detectives are said to be pursuing another suspect.

The investigators on Sunday visited various places in Nairobi in search of more leads before the trip to the coast.

The detectives are believed to have so far interrogated 15 people in connection with the murder and are set to start their case today against the prime suspect, Joseph Irungu aka Jowie.

Those interrogated include guards at the Lamuria Gardens apartment block off Denis Pritt Road, Monica's neighbours, a taxi driver, guards at a construction site at Royal Park estate in Lang'ata and a guard whose identity card was used to gain access to the compound where the body was found on September 20.

Some of Irungu’s friends have also been questioned.

The friends, according to police, include those whom he had allegedly called and texted on the night Monica was killed.

The police have also questioned the wife of another suspect in custody, Bryan Kassaine.

Irungu, Kassaine and TV journalist Jacque Maribe are being held in connection with Monica's murder.

Yesterday, officers picked up Irungu from Muthaiga police cells and took him to a city hospital for tests on his mental state ahead of his arraignment today. They also took his fingerprints at the DCI headquarters.

The police said they were ready to charge Irungu with murder.

Maribe and Kassaine are expected in court on Thursday to face separate charges.

Investigators are said to be considering whether to charge Maribe as an accessory to the murder.

Monica was found dead hours after she had arrived from Juba, where she worked.