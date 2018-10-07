Overhaul IEBC before referendum, NASA leaders say

| Published Sun, October 7th 2018 at 16:36, Updated October 7th 2018 at 16:43 GMT +3

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi (right), and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetang'ula during the press briefing in Bungoma. [Raphael Wanjala, Standard]

Two NASA co-principals want the electoral body to be reconstituted before the referendum is held, arguing Kenyans have no confidence with it.

Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula argued that there is confusion and despair at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and demanded that it is reconstituted before overseeing the referendum.

“How can we trust IEBC when judges found the agency to have bungled the elections? We want it reconstituted before it is allowed to oversee the referendum,” said Mr Mudavadi on Sunday.

Wetang'ula faulted those pushing for the referendum to be hurriedly held.

He said that some leaders are not genuine in push to change the constitution arguing that they are out to create positions for themselves.

He said that some leaders are not genuine in push to change the constitution arguing that they are out to create positions for themselves.

“We are aware that some leaders including ODM leader Raila Odinga are hurriedly pushing for the constitutional changes to create positions that will benefit them but we are not going to allow this to happen,” Wetangula warned.

Mudavadi said the constitution is not preserve of politicians but belongs to all Kenyans irrespective of one’s status adding that the Kenyans should be given the opportunity to decide the change to be made.

“The constitution of Kenya is neither a preserve nor a property of politicians. The constitution belongs to all Kenyans since they know what is paining them. We must give them the opportunity to decide what to be changed,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi said that it’s high time that the church should start telling people the truth about what is going wrong in our country.

“We have seen people loot public funds and donate to church during fund raising, yet the clergy cannot question where the money is coming from, we have become accomplice to stolen goods,” he said.

He claimed that some clergy has allowed the church to become a store for looted money by some individuals and challenged for sincerity in the church.

“Why are we making the church to be a laundry for looted money?” Mudavadi posed.

The leaders were accompanied by Kiminini MP Dr Chris Wamalwa and ANC secretary General Barrack Muluka.