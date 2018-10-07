Discontent threatens to split ODM party as factions emerge

| Published Sun, October 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 6th 2018 at 23:33 GMT +3

Youth carrying placards with the slogan “Tunataka Migori County Tuamue wenyewe” storm the venue where ODM leader Raila Odinga was to address a rally during campaigns for party candidate Ochilo Ayacko in Mabera town, Kuria West, on Friday. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Infighting in ODM is threatening the unity of members as speculation grows that Raila Odinga could be losing grip of the once vibrant party.

More worrying is the assault by Deputy President William Ruto on ODM and several MPs from the Coast have shifted their allegiance to once abhorred Jubilee Party.

ALSO READ: It’s yes to change of law, but...

The waning grip is evident in the way the Orange party is struggling in the Migori County senatorial by-elections.

Notably, Raila camped in the county on Thursday and Friday three days after addressing residents in Migori town via phone. The pressure to campaign for Ayacko stems from the rising popularity of Okech Eddy, 27, of Federal Party of Kenya.

During the campaigns, Raila pleaded with the residents to vote for the ODM candidate as a show of respect for him. “I am appealing to you to vote for Ochillo Ayacko as the senator because he is the best candidate. Come out in large numbers on October 8 and stand with ODM,” Raila said.

The by-election was occasioned by the death of Senator Ben Oluoch on June 19.

But the open defiance against party position to back President Kenyatta’s memorandum on the Financial Bill in the National Assembly has exposed serious discord in ODM.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

This has created three factions in the party - those owing allegiance to Raila, the DP and a group opposed to Mbadi’s leadership which prefers Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Some legislators are now plotting to oust Mr Mbadi (Suba South) as the National Assembly Minority Leader position. Notably, the Suba South MP is chair of ODM and any political guns trained on him will affect the party.

“Political interests are threatening our unity. Some MPs are allied to Orengo while others have already taken sides with the DP,” said an official who didn’t want to be named.

ALSO READ: President Uhuru warns top leaders over political wrangles

He explained: “Orengo opposed the tax regime going against the party’s decision. We are aware he has the support of most of the senators and several MPs.”

Some of the MPs who have shown support for the Siaya Senator are T.J Kajwang (Ruaraka), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Peter Kaluma (Homabay Town), Millie Odhiambo (Mbita) and Paul Abuor (Migori).

Opposed the taxes

Others are senators Moses Kajwang (Homabay), Sam Ongeri (Kisii), Mohammed Faki (Mombasa), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Fred Outa (Kisumu), Issa Juma (Kwale), Ladema Ole Kina (Narok) and the nominated ones.

Homa Bay MP Peter Kaluma warned that the Housing Fund will see some Kenyans contribute a maximum of Sh5,000 monthly hoping for a house to be given through a lottery under non-existent legal framework.

He justified his opposition: “Any one blaming my NO against excessive taxation of the people is contradicting Baba for teaching me to always side with the common man!”

Mr Otiende, who also opposed the taxes, said he voted against imposition of 8 per cent VAT on petroleum products. The rivalry comes as Coast MPs intensify their rebellion. The MPs have openly declared support for the DP and accused the ODM leadership of not appreciating them.

ALSO READ: Raila must desist from making the referendum look inevitable

“I can comfortably confirm that Raila will no longer receive the hero’s welcome he used to enjoy in the Coast. We have been turned into votes. We are only important during campaign yet we have stood with Raila for long,” said an MP from Kilifi County, where ODM swept all the posts.

Immediately after the acrimonious passage of the Finance Bill, Kilifi North MP Owen Baya wrote to Raila registering his lack of confidence in Mbadi’s leadership and called for his removal as Leader of Minority.

Mr Baya described Mbadi as a weak leader who cannot hold the side together.

“He was unable to read the mood of the minority side which he leads and was unable to manage them. He completely failed to provide leadership in the House during the debate and party members openly over ran his abilities as he watched helplessly,” Baya’s letter reads in part.

The MP explained that Mbadi watched a subversion of electoral justice and democracy in the House and supported a stolen vote in Parliament.

“Mbadi did not only worship at the devil’s chapel but gluttonously partook the devil’s sacrament and therein subverted his own much acclaimed integrity and the integrity of the party.”

His Magarini counterpart Michael Kingi noted that Mbadi sided with the oppressor rather than being the voice of the voiceless.

“We need a leader who will not leave the voiceless oppressed. Mbadi must go,” he said.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said members were united and there was no division but were engaging in positive debate which was healthy in a political unit.

ALSO READ: Our woes aren’t constitutional but desire for hegemony

However, Mbadi claimed that some external forces were behind Kilifi North MP’s bid to oust him as Minority Leader.

Even though no decision was made on how to deal with ODM lawmakers who opposed the Finance Bill, Raila reportedly objected the push to whip the rebellious MPs and instead called for dialogue at parliamentary group caucus.