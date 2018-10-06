Will Central Kenya support Ruto in 2022 after Uhuru exit?

| Published Sat, October 6th 2018 at 13:56, Updated October 6th 2018 at 14:00 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and his deputy William Ruto at a past event. [File,Standard]

Nothing could have portrayed Kenyans’ collective anger better than the reaction to the government’s decision to impose taxes on, among others, fuel products, mobile phone and bank transactions. The social media postings by Jubilee supporters were quite telling. Many regretted waking up early on August 8 and October 26 to vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta, and vowed to punish the party in the 2022 elections.

While he was the primary target of the supporters-turned-foes for pushing through amendments to the Finance Bill 2018, the main loser – if they stay true to their vows - will be Deputy President William Ruto, who hopes to succeed Uhuru.

Little wonder that #Kitaeleweka hashtag began trending in Central Kenya, where it attracted law enforcement agencies.

Early last month, when Albert Nderitu, 21, appeared at a fundraiser that was to be presided over by the DP in Mukurweini constituency wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with what some interpreted as anti-Ruto slogans, police, allegedly working under the instructions of his aides, descended on him and whisked him away. He spent the night in custody for “causing a disturbance” before being released on free bail.

The T-shirt had the words: #Kieleweke, Uhuru Legacy, Big 4 First, Ifikie Wakenya.

Two journalists, The Standard’s Lydiah Nyawira and Nation’s Irene Mugo, were also arrested but later released, for interviewing Nderitu.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu was said to be the force behind #Kitaeleweka, which he has denied, but vowed not to be intimidated by the DP for not supporting his ideology.

“Anyone who thinks they can take us back to when you could intimidate and scare people who do not share your political ideology needs to be told off without blinking; boss that ship didn’t sail; it sunk!” said Wambugu after police took Nderitu to his constituency office as they sought to know more about his activities. Wambugu had been accused of giving Nderitu cash to undermine Ruto.

The #Kitaeleweka slogan is being viewed in light of the pact signed between Uhuru and Ruto ahead of the 2013 General Election, in which Ruto was earmarked as the automatic heir when Uhuru’s tenancy at State House comes to an end in less than four years.

However, some politicians in Central Kenya, such as former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and a section of influential Kikuyu Council of Elders, are systematically putting a brake on the Deputy President’s ambitions. Ruto’s sole candidature will not be automatic. They told him that they are not obliged to return the favour of having him succeed Kenyatta. The elders asked Ruto to retire alongside his boss.

Others declared that Ruto will only get support in Mt Kenya if his running mate comes from the vote-rich region.

Names that have been fronted include those of Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

However, a perception that the DP has acquired a lot of wealth since he entered office in 2013 – thanks to the millions of shillings he dishes out at harambees and goat auctions – has served to fuel antagonism with Jubilee supporters in the region, given the harsh economic situation Kenyans are experiencing.

That is why when musician Kimani wa Turacco released a controversial song, titled Tuturi Thiri wa Mundu (hakuna deni ya mtu, kitaeleweka), which translates to “we owe no one a debt”, about three months ago, it became an overnight hit.

“We owe no one a debt, the only debt I know is M-Shwari/acha sasa kieleweke (let that be understood clearly),” so goes the song.

The musician later clarified that Ruto was not the song’s target and that he was generally issuing a warning to those who were elected but failed to deliver on their promises. He claims the song was hijacked by the DP’s detractors, who proceeded to tweak his original video.

However, that the message was spreading and did not escape Ruto’s attention and on July 8 he went biblical in dismissing the idea of “political debts.”

Said Ruto at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi: “I want to remind leaders what Paul says in Romans 13:8; owe no man nothing except the debt of love for one another. That is the debt that all of us have, to love one another; no person, no community, no section of Kenya, owes anybody – including myself – anything.”

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who is one of Ruto’s supporters, sought to dismiss the notion that Central Kenya does not owe the DP support come 2022. Jubilee supporters in the region are now split along two lines: Those backing Ruto have been branded “Kutangatanga Team” after a term coined by President Uhuru to describe Ruto’s countrywide forays, while those opposed to him are the “Kitaeleweka Team.”

President Uhuru has told leaders to spearhead development instead of politics, a stand Nasa leader Raila Odinga has been supporting since his truce with Uhuru through their April 2018 ‘handshake’ that led to the Building Bridges Initiative.