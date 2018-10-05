Murang’a MCAs’ dare Sonko to demolish Iria's building

| Published Fri, October 5th 2018 at 18:49, Updated October 5th 2018 at 19:40 GMT +3

Murang'a County Assembly Majority leader Erick Kamande addressing the press calling on Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to pull down a building he claims belongs to his Murang'a counterpart Mwangi wa Iria. Sonko said a building associated with Iria stands on a road reserve. [Photo: Boniface Gikandi/Standard]

Murang’a Assembly members have dared Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to proceed and demolish a building he alleged belongs to his counterpart Mwangi wa Iria.

ALSO READ: CS Chelugui wades into water pay row as Governor Iria gets backers

The members said the move would not cow Murang’a residents from demanding 25 per cent of water channeled to Nairobi through Ndakaini dam.

Led by Assembly Majority Leader Erick Kamande and youth committee chairman Stephen Habire, the members told Sonko to stop employing diversion tactics from the matter at hand.

Mr Kamande said no amount of threats will intimidate Murang’a people to stop demanding for their rights.

“The Assembly is in the process of formulating a policy that will guide collection of levy from Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company to be used in expanding water infrastructure,” he said.

Governor Sonko had earlier warned Mwangi wa Iria against interfering with the city’s water supply. On October 4, 2018, during the official opening of the Nairobi International Trade Fair, Governor Sonko declared that Ndakaini dam is owned by the Nairobi County Government.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

"Ndakaini Dam was acquired by Nairobi County and we compensated Murang’a residents who were displaced from that area,” furious Sonko said.