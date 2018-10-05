Burial of man who was beheaded cancelled after head goes missing

| Published Fri, October 5th 2018 at 14:44, Updated October 5th 2018 at 14:48 GMT +3

Armed Maasai morans pursuing armed Kipsigis youth at Olpusimoru in Narok County following the tribal clashes in the area on September 24, 2018. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The burial of a man who was beheaded in the recent Olposimoru clashes was called off on the last minute after elders opposed the funeral saying it was against their traditions.

Robert Chepkwony, 33 who is believed to have been among youths who had gone to retaliate a previous attack on their homes went missing on Tuesday, September 25.

The police who were deployed in the area to cool down the rising tension found his body in a maize field three days later with his head missing few kilometers from Olposimoru trading centre. Another body which was intact was also found.

The deceased’s brother Gilbert Chepkwony said they learnt that his elder brother was no more after the police confirmed that two unidentified bodies had been taken to the mortuary.

“We went to the mortuary and identified him with the clothes he wore the day he went missing. Though finding his body was a relief to the family, it was still painful that his head was missing,” said Gilbert.

The family embarked on burial plans for the father of five while at the same time engaging the police who are still searching for the missing head.

The family earlier this week held a fundraiser for the funeral plans and everything was set for the burial slated for Friday only for elders to cancel the plans on Thursday evening.

According to Kaplamai Chief Benjamin Maritim, the elders stopped the burial saying that according to the traditions, it is wrong to bury a body without its head.

“The elders met with the family and after consultations the burial was postponed to a later date yet to be set. Bad omen might befall the family if the man is buried without a head. The police are still searching for it,” said Chief Maritim.

The family had already communicated to the mortuary indicating that they would collect the body Friday morning.

The elders have asked for more time to search for the missing head with a section of elders from the other warring community whose morans are suspected to be behind the killing being involved.

“Elders from the two communities will meet and find if those involved in the fight may disclose where the head was taken. It is a complicated matter but we hope to find the head soon,” said Maritim.

In the event the head goes missing for good, the Chief said that the elders will have to plead with the spirit of the deceased to allow them bury the mutilated body as it is.

“If the search becomes unsuccessful, elders will conduct rituals to protect the family against bad omens. They will speak to the body and plead with the spirit according to the traditions,” he said.