Residents burn KWS office after elephant kills boy in Narok

By Robert Kiplagat | Published Wed, October 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 2nd 2018 at 19:29 GMT +3

Narok residents protesting the trampling to death of a boy by an elephant in Narok West yesterday razed a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) office.

The 16-year-old Class Four pupil at Olodonyorasha Primary School met his death while searching for his father's sheep in a thicket.

“It was around 7pm when the boy started the search in the bushes normally frequented by elephants. Later, the sheep returned home minus the boy, causing concern among the locals,” said area OCPD Anthony Shimoli.

After discovering that the boy had been killed by elephants, about 60 men armed with spears, bows, arrows, clubs and swords attacking the local KWS camp.

