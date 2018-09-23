MPs plan protests over new taxation

| Published Sun, September 23rd 2018 at 14:35, Updated September 23rd 2018 at 14:49 GMT +3

Lugari MP Ayub Savula (left) and his Matungu counterpart Justus Murunga address journalists in Kisumu on August 12,2018.They are planning a protest against new taxation on fuel products. [Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard]

Kenyans have been asked to come out in numbers if they are called upon and protest the Finance Act, 2018 that was signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta last Friday.

Four opposition MPs affiliated to the ANC party, Godfrey Ososti (nominated), Tindi Mwale (Butere) and Justus Murunga (Matungu) and Ayub Savula (Lugari) threatened to call for mass protest to share their displeasure of the new law.

The four termed the new set taxation including the eight per cent Value Added Tax on fuel products as oppressive to the common citizens.

Speaking in Matungu on Saturday, the MPs said they will mobilise Kenyans to go to the streets to express their displeasure. “Next week, we are moving to court and after that, we call on Kenyans to come to street demand their rights,” said Ososti.

The parliamentarians applauded their Jubilee counterparts who stood against the Bill in Parliament and urged them to join them if the protests are called.

The MPs noted that those who stood against the Memorandum were the majority and they had the capability to call for and stage country-wide protest against the increased taxation.

“On Thursday, we showed the nation that we can unite as parliamentarians and follow through a course that will benefit Kenyans,” said Ososti.

Murunga said it was high time Kenyans spoke loud through going to the streets to seek the scrapping of the fuel taxation.

"We don't just want to speak but also have the voices of the common citizen heard and their wishes implemented though any available mean," said Murunga.

Muranga blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga for trying to sway the decision by the national assembly on the voting day.

"Raila can no longer lead the opposition and Kenyans will have to stand up and even go to streets to and show their displeasure,” said Murunga.

Mwale and Savula warned that the economy situation could be dire during the next budget as the country continues to incur more through external borrowing and massive looting by government officials.

“We cannot keep on looking as resources are taken and amassed by few individuals through corrupt dealings, Kenyans ought to stand up and defend their rights,” said Mwale.