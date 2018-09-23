Raila at pain to explain handshake as leaders blast him over latest VAT bill

| Published Sun, September 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated September 23rd 2018 at 11:12 GMT +3

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses mourners in Ugenya constituency, Siaya County. [Denish Ochieng’, Standard]

NASA leader Raila Odinga was yesterday at pains explaining why he opted to work with the Jubilee administration at the expense of the Opposition.

Raila, who attended the burial of former Education PS George Godia at Givogi village in Vihiga County, told mourners that he was compelled into a truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta following last year’s shambolic election.

“We went to Uhuru Park for the swearing-in ceremony and after that my supporters were piling pressure on me to collect and burn the President’s portraits while Uhuru was under pressure to have me arrested and convicted of treason,” he said.

He said uniting the country was the best thing to do and he opted to make peace with President Kenyatta.

“The handshake gave me and the President the opportunity to look into issues that are ailing the country, including tribalism, poverty, nepotism, unemployment and corruption,” he said.

He said the country deserves a fresh beginning in the spirit of the handshake between him and the head of state and warned that those implicated in corruption should expect no mercy.

“The war against corruption will be intensified and those who stole and crippled the economy held accountable,” said the NASA leader.

Also present at the funeral were ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford-K counterpart Moses Wetang’ula. Others were Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and Sports and Heritage CS Rashid Echesa.

The controversial Finance Bill 2018 signed by President Kenyatta on Friday dominated talk at the funeral, with speakers accusing Raila of forcing ODM MPs to support the law.

MPs Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), John Waluke (Sirisia), Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya) and Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga) said the bill would not have been passed had Raila not instructed ODM to support it.

Raila left immediately after addressing mourners. Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale urged locals to shun the opposition chief and focus on making new friendship with Deputy President William Ruto.

But a furious Mudavadi told him off. “I have been politics long enough to be lectured on what to do. Some people are hungry for money and will follow it everywhere,” he said.

Prof Godia was until recently Kenya’s Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco). He died on September 8. The President and his deputy sent their condolences through Education PS Belio Kispang’ and Vihiga County Commissioner John Jelimo.