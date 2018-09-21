Uhuru Raila condole with families of victims of ill-fated MV Nyerere ferry

| Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 19:36, Updated September 21st 2018 at 20:15 GMT +3

Bodies retrieved from the ocean after MV Nyerere sunk are ferried away. [Photo: Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA coalition leader Raila Odinga have expressed the condolences messages to the bereaved families of the ill-fated MV Nyerere ferry, that sunk in Lake Victoria in Tanzania yesterday.

The ferry which is plying Bugorora to Ukala Island route sunk with many passengers aboard yesterday noon.

In a statement posted on his twitter page, President Uhuru has sent emotional condolence message to Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli and his fellow citizens, lamenting the tragic incident that has led to over 136 deaths.

Statement reads: “No words can adequately express our grief following this tragic accident. My heart goes out to those who have lost their lives and their families. We, as your neighbour, are deeply heartbroken by what happened.”

“I express our solidarity and support with our brothers and sisters in Tanzania, with whom we've been friends and have deep ties, and to assure them that we will lend every needed support,” it further adds.

A message posted by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on his twitter page reads: “I send sincere and heartfelt condolences to families who lost loved ones in the MV Nyerere tragedy in Tanzania. I mourn with the people of Tanzania at this very difficult moment. May God grant peace and strength to the families, the care givers and the Tanzanian nation.”

Deaths

There have been contrasting reports on the number of deaths following the incident. Reuters on Friday reported that Tanzanian Police boss Simon Sirro revealed that over 136 bodies had been retrieved from the water. AFP however puts the number at 126.

According to Reuters, Mwanza Regional Police Commander also confirmed that the number of those who survived the tragedy stands at 37.

Operations are still on-going to retrieve more bodies from the ocean.

