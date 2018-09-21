Kilifi County eyes potential of Blue Economy through harnessing fisheries potential

| Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated September 20th 2018 at 21:22 GMT +3

Governor Amason Kingi's administration is planning to build a fishing port on the county's vast coastline to reap benefits of the Blue Economy.

According to a report on the status of fisheries in the county seen by The Standard, County Chief Officer of Fisheries Stephen Mwakiti says there are plans to develop a fishing port to benefit from deep sea fishery resources.

"Proposals have been made to develop such a facility to benefit from deep sea fisheries. A pre-feasibility study is ongoing with a draft document already out," Mr Mwakiti said yesterday.

He said in order to make fishing sustainable and support livelihoods and wealth creation by 2022, the county projected an increase in fishermen adopting modern fishing technologies from 10 per cent to 35 per cent by injecting Sh90 million into fishing technologies.

"This will translate to an increase of 3,000 tonnes of fish," said the officer.

Spatial mapping

He said the establishment of fish landing facilities (fish depots, ice-making plants, cold storage facilities) and spatial mapping of fishing grounds along the coast would boost the county's fishing industry.

The county government plans to invest Sh60 million by the end of 2022 to buy assorted fishing equipment including boat engines, nets, lines and hooks.

Mwakiti said already, the county government had provided two modern fishing boats equipped with communication and fishing gear to two beach management units.

A total of 31 outboard engines to support the fishermen to have easier and quicker movement to and from fishing grounds have been also been distributed.

"Our fishermen have not had adequate fishing gear but since the inception of devolution, 1,400 various types of fishing nets and gear have been bought and distributed," he said.

Mwakiti also announced a flake ice plant had been constructed in Malindi to provide fishermen and transporters with high quality and affordable flake ice.

He said the county government also intended to revive several fisherman co-operative societies at a cost of Sh10 million.