Woman describes her attack in court

A woman wept in court as she described how her husband tried to kill her.

Mildred Isimwa, 25, testifying before Senior Resident Magistrate Erick Malesi yesterday, said Charles Okero tried to strangle her and stabbed her several times, leaving her for dead.

She said she was attacked on June 15 at their rental house in Shikhambi estate.

The mother of one said her husband arrived home at 2am and instead of sleeping in the bedroom, took a blanket and went to the sitting room.

“When he knocked on the door, I opened and he entered. He did not say a word to me. He took the blanket from the bedroom and went to sleep on a seat in the sitting room,” she said.

At around 3.30am, the woman said, she woke up and saw her husband’s shadow reflected on the bedroom window.

She said she switched on the light and found Okero sitting on the bedroom floor.

Bedroom window

When she asked him what he was doing, he said he was looking for medicine.

Ms Isimwa explained that in the morning when she woke up, he stabbed her on the left side of the stomach.

“I was caught by surprise when he stabbed me. I could not figure out what was happening. He pushed me and I fell on the bed,” she explained.

The accused then sat on her and stabbed her three times, the court heard.

“I was only covered by a towel,” she said.

To hospital

Helen Siema, the landlady, told the court she covered Ms Isimwa before taking her to hospital.

The accused, who had asked the court to adjourn the hearing, claiming he was ill, is facing charges of attempted murder and assault.

The Hearing continues on August

