MCAs plot to kick out governor over budget

The 21 members of the Nyamira County Assembly who announced their intention of impeaching Governor John Nyagarama over accusation of laxity, shortly before addressing the Press at the Assembly's boardroom. [PHOTO: STANLEY ONGWAE, STANDARD].

Members of the County Assembly have started a campaign to impeach Governor John Nyagarama, accusing him of causing a financial crisis.

The governor has refused to sign a budget approved by the county assembly in June, after the MCAs changed several spending plans.

County government workers have not paid for three months now, prompting a work boycott by nurses.

Addressing journalists in Nyamira town yesterday, the ward reps said they were contemplating suspending the entire executive committee, which they blamed for the current stand-off.

“We are not powerless as many people around the governor think. We are going to invoke the section of the laws of Kenya that allows for expulsion of the entire county executive before removing the governor,” said Bomwagamo MCA Charles Barongo.

The ward reps are accusing Nyagarama of triggering a crisis by refusing to approve their budget proposals. They denied that they were behind the financial crisis, saying they had done their part in ensuring that the Appropriation Bill was passed.

Speaker Moffat Teya said the county assembly was blameless on matters related to passing the budget Bill.

“We are worried by the continued suffering of the people of Nyamira and are committed to ensuring that the financial crisis is addressed. We need health services reinstated as fast as possible,” he said.

Health workers have been on strike for close to three months now over unpaid salaries, bringing operations in public health facilities to a standstill.

The MCAs said the main cause of the ongoing stand-off was the executive’s vested interests.

According to Bonyamatuta MCA Robinson Mocheche, Nyagarama rejected their budget proposals because they sealed all corruption loopholes.

Budget committee chairman Richard Onyinkwa said the budget was tailored to help ordinary residents.

“We cannot take it anymore. We have decided to get the entire executive out of office so we can bring back some sanity,” said Bogichora ward rep George Abuga said.