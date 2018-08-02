survey
EACC officers arrest Sirisia MP John Waluke

By Timothy Makokha | Published Thu, August 2nd 2018 at 11:11, Updated August 2nd 2018 at 11:44 GMT +3

    

Sirisia MP John Waluke

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have arrested Sirisia MP John Waluke over suspected forgery and perjury.

The Sirisia MP was charged on Thursday alongside Grace Sarapay Wakhungu at the Milimani Law Courts following an alleged million dollar contract between Chelsea Freight and the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Waluke and Wakhungu, being directors of Erad Supplies and General Contracts Limited are accused of fraudulently uttering a false invoice for $1,146,000 (Sh115,061,838) as evidence of an arbitration dispute between their company and NCPB.

Waluke was temporarily held at the Milimani basement cells before he was arraigned.

“On or about the 27th day of June 2013 in Nairobi City County within Nairobi in the Republic of Kenya, being the directors of Erad Supplies and General Contracts Limited jointly and fraudulently acquired public property worth Sh13,364,671.40 purporting to be costs for storage of 40,000 metric tonnes of white maize purportedly incurred by Chelsea Freight,” read part of the charge sheet.

Waluke denied all the four charges.

