Kisii man chops wife’s hand following a domestic row

| Published Wed, August 1st 2018 at 10:49, Updated August 1st 2018 at 10:55 GMT +3

Ednah Kemuma, 21, during an interview at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital after her hand was chopped allegedly by her husband. (Sammy Omingo, Standard)

A 21 years old woman is recuperating at the Kisii County Hospital after her 25-year-old husband chopped off her left hand following a domestic row.

Speaking to the Standard at her hospital bed Ednah Kemuma who is a mother of one, said that she had gone to her parents’ home after she differed with her husband Evans Kengere at their Masagege Village home in Etago Sub County in Kisii County.

ALSO READ: Man jailed for chopping kin's hand

Kemuma said that she had just arrived at her parents’ home on Monday evening from the market when she received a phone call from her husband asking her to meet him outside her parents’ compound.

“When I came out of my parents’ house, we engaged in a brief argument after I told my husband I would not go back until our differences were resolved, he attacked me with a sharp machete chopping off my left hand,” said Kemuma.

She said after the incident, her estranged husband fled from the scene with her mobile phone, she then raised an alarm after which her relatives rushed her to the hospital where she found herself after she became conscious.

A shocked Kemuma was yet to comprehend what had befallen her and vowed never to go back to her husband’s home.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Josephine Mokeira, the victim’s mother condemned the attack and petitioned the government to bring her rogue son in-law to justice since he had no right of crippling her daughter and should have divorced him if he was not happy.

“If Kengere was tired of staying with my daughter he was free to divorce her, I am disturbed that his crazy act has led to my daughter being disabled,” said Mokeira.

The Mother appealed to the government to arrest Kengere and for well-wishers to offer assistance to her young daughter so that she can be able to take care her of her grandchild in her new status of living.

Kemuma’s uncle, Erastus Ogembo said that the young couple had been entangled in frequent domestic disputes before she decided to seek refuge at her parents’ home so that they could seek arbitration of the elders to resolve their differences.

ALSO READ: Court: Mistrust in marriage is enough to call it quits