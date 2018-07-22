Legislator turns heat on land officials

| Published Sun, July 22nd 2018 at 15:43, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 16:10 GMT +3

Narok County land officials are in for trouble from the area nominated Member of Parliament (MP) David Sankok over the issuance of title deeds on portions of Mau forest.

At least 1,620 individuals are among the targets of the ongoing eviction of south rift residents believed to have encroached on the water catchment tower.

ALSO READ: Empty talk won’t derail graft purge, warns Raila

Speaking to The Standard, Sankok called for a lifestyle audit of Narok’s current and former senior ministry of lands officials.

He added that President Uhuru Kenyatta should just like he ordered for procurement officers in public institutions to step aside pending investigations, the same be extended to senior Narok land officers.

“A lifestyle audit is required especially on district land registration officers who approved and issued title deeds for piece of land in Mau Forest,” said Sankok.

But in a quick rejoinder, Emurua-Dikir MP Johana Ngeno argued that the title deed holders were entitled to their pieces of land.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“Some of the evictions are being conducted on pieces of land which were formerly Trust Land and were degazetted by the defunct Narok County Council,” he said.

Ngeno, therefore called on Governor Samuel Ole Tunai administration to come out clear on the issue.

“The Maasai group ranches were given the portion of trust land and issued with title deeds. The groups ranches afterward sold the pieces of land to the people now being mercilessly evicted from their property,” he said.

The Emurua Dikir MP therefore called for a halt of the exercise until forest’s cutline is established in order to separate the water catchment and the human settlement areas.

ALSO READ: We must jail all thieves then reform education sector

“A clear demarcation of the forest boundary must be conducted first to separate it from the private farms which borders it,” said Ngeno.

Sankok further warned against politicisation of the Mau Forest evictions.

“The conservation of Mau Forest is about the survival of Kenya, Africa and World Ecosystem. Mau Forest must be conserved at all cost,” he said.

The Narok nominated MP argued that the forest contributes 60 per cent of the waters of Lake Victoria hence it is the indirect origin of River Nile, in short Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan Khartoum, Ethiopia and Egypt depends on Mau Forest.

“All cities along River Nile including Cairo owe their existence to Mau Forest” said Sankok.

He nonetheless argued that individuals who hold genuine title deeds should be resettled elsewhere.

“It’s the Government responsibility to resettle such innocent individuals,” he said.

ALSO READ: MPs Russia jaunt a blot on Speaker’s record