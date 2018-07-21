Photos: Moses Kuria stirs Kisumu in rare visit

| Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 12:59, Updated July 21st 2018 at 13:47 GMT +3

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria greets locals at Kisumu Bus Park. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Controversial Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has criticized legislators undermining the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

Kuria who said that he has embarked on a mission to promote peace and unity noted that the handshake has had a great impact on the nation and as a result should be embraced by all.

“Only a stupid man can criticize the new found peace that we are currently enjoying as a result of the handshake,” said the MP.

Kuria received a rapturous welcome in Kisumu as he walked across the streets to preach what he referred to as building bridges with the people of the region. Kuria rides a motorbike along Ang'awa Avenue in Kisumu. The former critic of opposition leaders was welcomed in Kisumu with cheers. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

In the recent past, the legislator has been an unwelcome visitor in the region because of his profanity attacks against the Luo community in the Nyanza region as well as the region’s kingpin Raila Odinga.

But in a twist, he was welcomed by hundreds of youths and motorcycle operators escorted him around town cheering him and praising the power of the handshake.

Kuria said that the political tensions that rocked the country in the recent past made Kenyans to lose a lot in enjoying the rich diversity that they share.

“I am spreading the handshake gospel and I believe we all have a role to play to ensure that we use this to spur development,” he said amid cheers from the crowd. Moses Kuria even had a moment for a shoe shine. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

He said that it was unfortunate that some leaders were still criticizing the handshake despite the positive impacts that the country has already witnessed since the two leaders pledged to work together.

The leader met several groups of people including members of Kisumu’s Bunge la Wananchi who told him they will continue supporting the handshake.

They challenged him to present a bill in parliament to introduce a bill in parliament supporting the creation of the position of a prime minister to accommodate President Uhuru when he retires in 2022.

“I will continue with building bridges and I will host youths from Kisumu in Gatundu and also Gor Mahia fans,” said Kuria. He addressed traders at Jubilee Market. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Kuria’s visit to Kisumu came as other two leaders, devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetang’ula also decided to make peace and solve their political differences