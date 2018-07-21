State official dismisses claims on police shortage in banditry fight

| Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 20th 2018 at 21:14 GMT +3

Over 20 youth from Tiaty have decided to shun Banditry and vowed to end cattle rustling. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Laikipia County commissioner Onesmus Kyatha has dismissed the claims by Sieku residents that there was no capacity to deal with cattle rustling along Isiolo- Laikipia border.

Kyatha said there were enough police officers on the ground saying that they managed to recover a herd of cattle that had been stolen on Monday and shot dead one suspect and recovered an illegal gun.

The official was commenting on sentiments by residents of Sieku location in Laikipia North sub-county who had complained that rustlers from the neighbouring Isiolo County were attacking them and stealing their livestock.

Led by Mkogodo East MCA Daniel Nyausi and the chairman of Lekuruki conservancy John Parmashu, the residents had complained that families were fleeing the area in fear of being attacks.

“Why are these people not being brought to book? The community has already donated a land for construction of a police station but we are still suffering. Our people have been killed and animals stolen,” said Nyausi adding that some schools were about to be closed down over insecurity.

Parmashu said if it would take deployment of Kenya Defense Forces officers to the area to halt he killings, the government should so.

However the county commissioner said leaders should refrain from politicising security matters, adding that they are fueling animosity and tension between warring communities in the region.

“There is a team on the ground but the residents together with the police reservists. I would like to urge the residents to join the officers to fight banditry,” he added.