NASA is here to stay, says NASA chief

Published Wed, July 18th 2018

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Sabatia Mp Alfred Agoi during burial of the late Peter Anyanda in Ikolomani. Mudavadi has dismissed claims NASA is dead. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi has maintained that the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition is still alive.

Addressing mourners at Malinya in Ikolomani constituency on Wednesday, Mudavadi dismissed those writing the political outfit's obituary arguing that NASA was there to stay.

As the brainchild behind NASA, the Amani National Congress (ANC) leader said the coalition remains intact contrary to claims by both Ford-K leader Moses Wetang’ula Musalia Mudavadi that NASA was a moribund outfit.

Mudavadi however confessed that the coalition is experiencing challenges which according to him may not warrant its disbandment.

“I started NASA and it remains strong, we are facing challenges just like any other party but we cannot drop it, it is our formation and we must make it even stronger," said Mudavadi.

He said he is ready to engage all coalition partners and other like-minded leaders to look for ways of making the party stronger.

“If someone wants to exit the party, he or she must write to the registrar of parties and as per now I have not seen any memo of that sought,” Mudavadi said.

Mr Wetang'ula was quoted saying NASA is no more and that he was focused on strengthening Ford-K ahead of 2022 elections.

But Mudavadi said dismantling NASA was tantamount to killing the opposition which is supposed to be the people's watch dog by ensuring the government fight corruption and deliver on its mandate.

“Our aim is to deal with issues affecting Kenyans like corruption and taxation. We will solve the party differences and remain focused and strong without being distracted,” he said.

He told Wetang'ula to reconsider his move of ditching NASA saying he is ready to have a meeting with him and ensure the coalition lives to the expectations of Kenyans.

Wetang'ula threw the spanner into the works when he announced his exit from NASA on Monday while in Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

The senator said Ford-K had resolved to ditch the coalition following ODM chief Raila Odinga’s unity pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier this year which according to him amounted to betrayal.

Mudavadi also urged President Uhuru not to relent in the fight against corruption, saying it was the main ill dragging the country behind.

“If Uhuru wants to leave behind a complete legacy, then let him fight corruption in this country,” said Mudavadi.

He urged the head of state to come up with a judicial commission of inquiry to unearth the issues behind the contraband sugar.

“Up to eight million people from Trans Nzoia County to Homabay County depend on sugarcane farming to make a living. They must be vindicated,” he said.

He also cited another incident where government-owned land was allegedly on sale by private individuals in Ruaraka.

He said it was surprising that people were buying plots on a piece of land that was owned by the government.

He urged President Uhuru to intervene and unravel the riddle that surrounded the land issue.

Mudavadi was also opposed to proposals to come up with a specific school uniform for all public schools in the country.

“What is affecting our schools is neither dressing code nor boarding. The government should consider other issues such as students’ discipline and fee problems,” he added.

Speaking at the same event, Sabatia Mp Alfred Agoi said their main agenda is unity and leadership.

“Good leadership will help us grow and disunity will make us lag behind in development. We should focus on development. Discord in Nasa is because of the Raila-Uhuru handshake and that does not mean we have fallen. Injuries are there and I urge Mudavadi to remain steadfast,” Agoi said.

He said its Wetang’ula right to leave the party but the leaders are in consultation about the matter.

