Ochillo Ayacko withdraws petition against Governor Obado’s election

Ochillo Ayacko address the press after the court upheld Obado's election on February 27, 2018. He says he has withdrawn the lawsuit out of respect for ODM leader Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

Former Energy Minister Ochillo Ayacko has withdrawn his election petition challenging the election of Migori Governor Okoth Obado in the August 2017 polls.

"I have decided to withdraw the petition. My lawyers have already sent a letter to Mr Obado's lawyers communicating my intention. The same letter has been copied to the Court of Appeal," said Mr Ochillo.

In the letter, Ayacko says he withdrew the case out of respect to the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who had persuaded the two political rivals to reconcile during the burial of the Migori Senator Ben Olouch on July 9, 2018.

Raila also asked Ayacko to withdraw his lawsuit. "I want Ochillo Ayacko and Obado to come up here and reconcile. They are both in ODM Party."

Ayacko was challenging Obado’s win at the Court of Appeal in Kisumu sighting unfairness in the elections. The ruling was to be delivered on July 27, 2018.

This is after High Court dismissed the case challenging Governor Obado's validity as an ODM member after his defection from the People Democratic Party (PDP).

The Kisii High Court judges ruled that the county chief was legally in the office until the next General Election.

Migori senatorial race

The former minister is eyeing the Migori senatorial seat that was left vacant after the demise of Senator Ben Olouch.

This comes after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the vacancy saying a by-election will be held on October 8, 2018.

Ayacko has shown interest in the seat saying he wants to serve the people of Migori County at any capacity.

“I am ready to serve the great people of Migori either as a Ward Rep, MP, Senator or Governor and that is where my focus is,” Mr Ayacko told the press.

On Friday (July 13, 2018) the former Energy Minister also rejected President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment to be an ambassador in his ‘political mission’ to fill the vacant Migori Senate seat.