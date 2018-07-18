Raila now dares Wetang’ula to withdraw from NASA

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 18th 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3

Raila Odinga’s ODM has dared Moses Wetang’ula to file a legal notification to withdraw Ford Kenya from the National Super Alliance (NASA) if he believes the coalition is dead.

Angered by Wetang’ula’s remarks that Raila’s betrayal had killed NASA, ODM yesterday told the Bungoma Senator that coalitions are not dissolved at funerals and village barazas and challenged him to formally write to the Registrar of Political Parties.

“As a senior lawyer, he should know it can only be done by formally writing to the Registrar of Political Parties and inform her of Ford Kenya’s decision to quit NASA. If indeed it is the desire of Ford Kenya to quit NASA, what is taking so long? It is time to put your money where your mouth is Wetang’ula,” ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said in a statement.

Relinquish posts

In the interim, ODM challenged Ford Kenya to relinquish all National Assembly and Senate positions its members hold courtesy of the coalition’s strength in Parliament.

Sifuna was reacting to reports attributed to Ford Kenya’s leadership declaring the NASA coalition moribund.

He said the past is already written, the ink is dry and no amount of political gymnastics shall change the fact that if indeed NASA is dead, it was strangled by the betrayal of Wetang’ula when he chickened out of the swearing in of the Peoples President on January 30, 2018.

After the March 9 handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta that gave birth to the Building Bridges initiative, Wetang’ula and other coalition leaders Musalia Mudavadi (Amani) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) lamented that Raila had left them out of the deal.

However, Mudavadi and Kalonzo later backed the initiative but called for their inclusion in the discussion between Uhuru and Raila.

