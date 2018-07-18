Sh170 million to repair roads in cane growing Nyando

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 17th 2018 at 23:25 GMT +3

Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o during a presser on July 2, 2018. [Denish Ochieng/Standard]

The county government will upgrade roads in Nyando at a cost of Sh173 million.

The roads executive, Timothy Ondijo, said the amount was part of Sh450 million to be used to open up the county for investment.

He also said the project was part of efforts to revive the struggling sugar industry by easing transport in the Nyando belt.

The Kenya Roads Board has given the county Sh242 million and Sh208 million is from the county revenue fund.

Mr Ondijo said contractors hired to repair and improve access roads used by trucks ferrying cane were working.

"The project was delayed by heavy rains, especially in Nandi Hills, which borders Nyando. We want the roads to be ready by the time the factories resume their operations," said Ondijo.

Feeder roads in the Ahero and West Kano rice irrigation schemes have also been earmarked for upgrading.

Governors from western Kenya, a sugarcane-growing region, have proposed various measures they said would revitalise the industry if the national government implemented them.

Kisumu's Anyang’ Nyong’o (pictured), who spoke during a meeting between the governors and Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, said old and rundown sugar factories should be modernised.

"The national government should also restore support levies and fresh capital injection to get sugar companies back on their feet. These are some of the short-term measures we want explored to save the millers."