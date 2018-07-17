Insulting Raila, Uhuru might deny Ruto presidency - MP

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 16th 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter warned that the 2022 presidential debate was undermining Deputy President William Ruto's chances to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Jubilee leaders in the Rift Valley have disagreed on whether their political rhetoric was strengthening or derailing DP Ruto’s Statehouse bid.

ALSO READ: Will Rift Valley rebels tow the line after victory?

According to Mr Keter, it would be difficult for Ruto to ascend to the presidency if those around him continued hurling insults at Opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru.

“I have always said the DP is intelligent, but those surrounding him cannot see the present and the future.

These individuals have already spoiled for Ruto," he said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840