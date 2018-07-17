NASA is dead, says Ford Kenya leader Wetang’ula

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 16th 2018 at 21:53 GMT +3

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula (pictured) has announced plans to revive the party ahead of 2022 elections.

The Bungoma senator described the National Super Alliance (NASA) as dead. Wetang'ula is one of the co-principals in the coalition.

He claimed he had been betrayed by NASA leader Raila Odinga, adding that the move had killed the Opposition coalition.

“NASA is a moribund organisation that cannot be salvaged. It is history. I have suffered the pain of betrayal by NASA presidential candidate,” he noted.

Addressing Coast party officials at a Kilifi hotel yesterday, Wetang'ula said his focus and that of the party was fielding candidates across the country and forming a government with other 'like-minded' political partners in the next polls.

He said he would be in the presidential race in 2022 and would ensure his party was not overshadowed.

Meanwhile, the Ford Kenya leader said former US President Barack Obama could have done more to boost Kenya’s economy when he was in office.

“We feel that Obama should have done a lot for this country having headed a super power. However, we welcome him home,” Wetang'ula said.

West Mugirango MP Vincent Mogaka said the party would mandate its leader to negotiate for unions with other partners provided that Ford-Kenya was recognised.

Mr Mogaka also demanded a probe on Chinese workers working at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

“We want the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate how 5,000 Chinese were allowed into the country to take up jobs that Kenyans can do,” he said.

Galole MP Said Hiribae told the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to rescind its plan to merge more than 10 constituencies at the Coast, saying it would marginalise the region.

“The Coast region has been left behind for a long time and we cannot allow 10 constituencies to be merged in the planned boundaries review,” Mr Hiribae said.